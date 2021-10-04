Boston Partners Sells 765,692 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Boston Partners lowered its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,373,647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 765,692 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.08% of Allison Transmission worth $332,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 334.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 53,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 41,285 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,428,816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,779,000 after buying an additional 32,874 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 292.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,797 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 41,572 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.7% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,399,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,608,000 after buying an additional 100,256 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 7.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period.

Shares of ALSN stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.98. 5,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,338. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The business had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

