Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Short Interest Down 35.4% in September

Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the August 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:RIINF traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 60,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,238. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08. Braveheart Resources has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.27.
About Braveheart Resources
Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?
Receive News & Ratings for Braveheart Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braveheart Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.