Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Short Interest Down 35.4% in September

Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the August 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:RIINF traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 60,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,238. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08. Braveheart Resources has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.27.

About Braveheart Resources

Braveheart Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties throughout Canada. It focuses on Bull River Mine and Alpine property. The company was founded on October 13, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

