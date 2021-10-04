Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Short Interest Update

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 52.6% from the August 31st total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE BEDU traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,436. Bright Scholar Education has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average is $4.26.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $165.50 million for the quarter. Bright Scholar Education had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 8.30%.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Bright Scholar Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 2.9% in the second quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,868,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,641,000 after buying an additional 139,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 499.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 238,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd. operates international and bilingual K-12 schools, which engages in the provision of international education to Chinese students. It operates through the following segments: International Schools, Bilingual Schools, Kindergartens, Overseas Schools, Education Technology, and Complementary Education Services.

