Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) will announce $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.06. Broadridge Financial Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full-year earnings of $6.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $6.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $7.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on BR. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

In other news, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $5,748,497.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam D. Amsterdam sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.72, for a total transaction of $944,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,092.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,473 shares of company stock valued at $17,841,693. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth about $32,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BR traded down $3.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $162.09. 10,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,681. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $131.23 and a 1-year high of $177.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.23%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.