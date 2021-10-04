Brokerages Anticipate Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to report sales of $1.32 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.33 billion. Big Lots reported sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full year sales of $6.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $6.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Big Lots.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). Big Lots had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. Big Lots’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BIG. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.90.

Shares of BIG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.80. 698,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,403. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.92. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $41.76 and a 12-month high of $73.23.

Big Lots declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, August 27th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,817.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,910,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,671,000 after buying an additional 53,418 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 1.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,051,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,427,000 after purchasing an additional 20,476 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,252,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 137.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after purchasing an additional 341,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,933,000 after purchasing an additional 27,316 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Big Lots (BIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.