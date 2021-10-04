Brokerages Anticipate US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $245.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) to report $245.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Ecology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $237.00 million and the highest is $253.00 million. US Ecology reported sales of $238.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full-year sales of $957.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $940.60 million to $975.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $995.60 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow US Ecology.

Get US Ecology alerts:

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $240.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.70 million. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 9.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECOL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in US Ecology by 1,670.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in US Ecology by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in US Ecology by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in US Ecology by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in US Ecology by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of US Ecology stock opened at $33.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. US Ecology has a one year low of $29.89 and a one year high of $45.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.42.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Ecology (ECOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.