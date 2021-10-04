Brokerages Expect Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) will post ($0.55) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.57). Assembly Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 511.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($2.16). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($1.48). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASMB. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.10 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.91.

In related news, CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $43,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the second quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 185.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $42,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ASMB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.42. 513,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,451. The company has a market capitalization of $153.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.34. Assembly Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.85.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assembly Biosciences (ASMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.