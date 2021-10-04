Brokerages Expect Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) will post ($0.55) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.57). Assembly Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 511.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($2.16). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($1.48). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASMB. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.10 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.91.

In related news, CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $43,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the second quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 185.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $42,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ASMB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.42. 513,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,451. The company has a market capitalization of $153.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.34. Assembly Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.85.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

