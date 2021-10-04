Brokerages Expect Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $924.49 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) will report $924.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cabot’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $826.48 million. Cabot reported sales of $659.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot will report full-year sales of $3.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $4.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cabot.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.70 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 27.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CBT shares. Loop Capital upgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet cut Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cabot in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,194,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $352,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,231 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cabot by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,768,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $328,382,000 after acquiring an additional 371,757 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cabot by 9.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,024,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $158,602,000 after acquiring an additional 259,127 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Cabot by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,588,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $147,372,000 after purchasing an additional 89,101 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Cabot by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,991,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,434,000 after purchasing an additional 21,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $51.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.29 and a beta of 1.64. Cabot has a one year low of $35.59 and a one year high of $65.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cabot (CBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.