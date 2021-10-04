Brokerages Expect Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $225.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) will report sales of $225.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $224.20 million and the highest is $228.49 million. Dine Brands Global reported sales of $176.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full year sales of $895.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $893.06 million to $899.56 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $947.22 million, with estimates ranging from $928.03 million to $956.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $113.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Dine Brands Global stock traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.89. The stock had a trading volume of 128,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,426. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.64. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $49.37 and a twelve month high of $100.70.

In other news, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $51,303.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,760.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

