Brokerages Expect Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) to Post $0.33 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Frontier Communications Parent’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will report full year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.14) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Frontier Communications Parent.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FYBR shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $28.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.93. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 424,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth $1,543,000. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,452,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frontier Communications Parent (FYBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.