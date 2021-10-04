Brokerages Expect Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.71 Million

Brokerages predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) will post $85.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $84.38 million and the highest is $87.03 million. Goldman Sachs BDC reported sales of $31.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 172.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full-year sales of $340.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $337.95 million to $342.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $366.94 million, with estimates ranging from $365.25 million to $368.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.61 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 85.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of GSBD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.52. The company had a trading volume of 370,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,141. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.47. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $20.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.24%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter valued at $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 197.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. 22.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

