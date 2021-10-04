Brokerages Set CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Price Target at $119.91

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.91.

GIB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC raised CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CGI from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 101.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,820,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,984 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 19.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,992,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,076,000 after purchasing an additional 811,595 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 71.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,483,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,561,000 after purchasing an additional 620,565 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 946.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 552,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,042,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of CGI by 6.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,292,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,709,000 after acquiring an additional 493,873 shares during the last quarter. 51.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIB stock opened at $85.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.76. CGI has a twelve month low of $60.58 and a twelve month high of $93.06. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 10.61%. Research analysts expect that CGI will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

CGI Company Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

