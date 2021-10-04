Brokerages Set Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Target Price at $29.80

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

DTCWY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.80 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Deutsche Wohnen stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.55. 1,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,160. Deutsche Wohnen has a one year low of $22.72 and a one year high of $32.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.24.

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

