Brokerages Set Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Target Price at $27.00

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DNB shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 109,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $1,999,567.26. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,618,825.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $55,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNB. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 46.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 66,120.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.70. The stock had a trading volume of 33,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,146. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Dun & Bradstreet has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $29.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average of $20.94. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $520.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.61 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 11.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

