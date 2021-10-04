Brokerages Set First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT at $102.26

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of First Solar to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Get First Solar alerts:

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $48,966.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $193,843.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at $272,970.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,827 shares of company stock valued at $3,694,772. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in First Solar by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,955,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $810,599,000 after acquiring an additional 188,539 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,099 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $250,812,000 after purchasing an additional 260,905 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 38.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,645,448 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,948,000 after purchasing an additional 741,076 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 8.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,232,643 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,566,000 after buying an additional 93,169 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 6.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,144,907 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $103,626,000 after buying an additional 73,217 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSLR traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.00. 21,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,211,151. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. First Solar has a one year low of $66.71 and a one year high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $629.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.