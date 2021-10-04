Brokerages Set Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) PT at $223.05

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $223.05.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered Five Below to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $173.65 on Friday. Five Below has a twelve month low of $124.48 and a twelve month high of $237.86. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.74.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $646.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Five Below in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 94.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

