Brokerages Set Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) PT at $39.43

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.43.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GRPN. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Get Groupon alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRPN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Groupon by 410.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,023,796 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $44,187,000 after buying an additional 823,102 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Groupon by 415.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 719,925 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $31,072,000 after buying an additional 580,262 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Groupon by 94.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 747,324 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $32,255,000 after buying an additional 363,540 shares during the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon during the first quarter worth approximately $12,015,000. Finally, Islet Management LP raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 69.2% during the first quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $27,800,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRPN traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.22. 697,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,499. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.57 million, a P/E ratio of 89.31 and a beta of 2.73. Groupon has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $64.69.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The coupon company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $265.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.96 million. Groupon had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 14.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Groupon will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.