Brokerages Set Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Target Price at $96.38

Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.42.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company.

Nucor stock opened at $98.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.10 and a 200-day moving average of $97.83. The firm has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor has a 1-year low of $44.20 and a 1-year high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nucor will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $1,161,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total value of $6,501,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,895 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 2.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,163,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,632,000 after buying an additional 22,968 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 7.3% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 11.6% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 18,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Nucor in the second quarter worth about $2,046,000. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

