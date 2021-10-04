Brokerages Set Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) PT at $28.67

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RPAY shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other Repay news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $98,943.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 208,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,805,293.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Repay in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Repay by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Repay by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.20. 340,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,490. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. Repay has a 12-month low of $20.18 and a 12-month high of $28.42.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $48.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.90) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Repay will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

