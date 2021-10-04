Brokerages Set South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Target Price at $27.57

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.13.

SJI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 296.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 168,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 125,838 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 17.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 5.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 207,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 9.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 170,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 15,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 116.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 629,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 338,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJI opened at $21.25 on Friday. South Jersey Industries has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $29.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $311.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that South Jersey Industries will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is presently 72.02%.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.