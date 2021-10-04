Brokerages Set South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Target Price at $27.57

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.13.
SJI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 296.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 168,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 125,838 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 17.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 5.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 207,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 9.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 170,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 15,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 116.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 629,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 338,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.
South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $311.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that South Jersey Industries will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is presently 72.02%.
South Jersey Industries Company Profile
South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.
