Brokerages Set Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Target Price at $3.92

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.92.

SLFPF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of SLFPF stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.84. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $4.90.

abrdn Plc engages in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth; and Insurance Associates and Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth segment includes other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate centre and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

