Brokerages Set United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target at $220.78

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $220.78.

UTHR has been the subject of several research reports. Argus upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $1,265,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,937,316.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $548,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,610 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,220. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wexford Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 378,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,247,000 after purchasing an additional 27,724 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 12.1% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 12,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $4,009,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $185.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.94 and a 200 day moving average of $191.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.49. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $216.90.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

