Brokers Offer Predictions for South State Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSB)

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for South State in a report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.60.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.76 million. South State had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 10.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SSB. DA Davidson raised shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.22 price objective on shares of South State in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.87.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $77.25 on Monday. South State has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.28%.

In other news, CEO John C. Corbett acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. V. Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,533. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in South State in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in South State by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 26,875 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in South State by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 36,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in South State during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in South State during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

