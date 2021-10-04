Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:RA)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) announced a dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.199 per share on Thursday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th.

RA stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,227. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.86 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day moving average is $21.82.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

