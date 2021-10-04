Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Shares Sold by Pecaut & CO.

Pecaut & CO. cut its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 337.3% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on BLDR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of BLDR traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.65. 52,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,520,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.97 and its 200-day moving average is $47.46. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $55.54.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

