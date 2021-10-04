Burger Swap Price Up 9.9% This Week (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. In the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. One Burger Swap coin can now be bought for about $3.63 or 0.00007387 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Burger Swap has a market cap of $62.04 million and approximately $15.67 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 79.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,187.46 or 0.08517937 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00053839 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.41 or 0.00283572 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.86 or 0.00113624 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Burger Swap Profile

BURGER is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,459,829 coins and its circulating supply is 17,084,829 coins. The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org . Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burger Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burger Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

