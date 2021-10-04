BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Stake Trimmed by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,355,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 106,065 shares during the quarter. BWX Technologies accounts for about 1.3% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of BWX Technologies worth $427,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,376,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,860 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 10.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,681,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,079,000 after buying an additional 432,238 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,536,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,278,000 after buying an additional 10,031 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,304,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,926,000 after buying an additional 89,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,104,000 after buying an additional 33,343 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $289,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,022.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $55,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,757,895.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,300 shares of company stock worth $419,209 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.20.

BWXT traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,933. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.60. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.31 and a 12 month high of $68.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 43.51% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

