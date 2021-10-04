C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPKPY) Short Interest Up 83.3% in September

C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPKPY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPKPY traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $3.03. 2,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,136. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.52. C.P. Pokphand has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $3.37.

Get C.P. Pokphand alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.3249 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 10.55%.

CP Pokphand Co Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture and trade of animal feed products. It operates through the following business segments: China Agri-Food; Vietnam Agri-Food; and Investment and Property Holding. The China Agri-Food segment produces and distributes animal feed and processed food.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for C.P. Pokphand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.P. Pokphand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.