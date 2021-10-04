C.P. Pokphand (OTCMKTS:CPKPY) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPKPY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $3.62 and last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 10441 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.3249 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 10.55%.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.95.

CP Pokphand Co Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture and trade of animal feed products. It operates through the following business segments: China Agri-Food; Vietnam Agri-Food; and Investment and Property Holding. The China Agri-Food segment produces and distributes animal feed and processed food.

