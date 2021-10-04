CaixaPay One Day Trading Volume Reaches $26.00 (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 3,850.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 4th. CaixaPay has a total market cap of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CaixaPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CaixaPay has traded up 3,826.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00063213 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00097973 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.14 or 0.00139011 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 62.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,948.68 or 0.99860595 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.63 or 0.06819334 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002638 BTC.

CaixaPay Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

