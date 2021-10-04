Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Short Interest Update

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, an increase of 122.3% from the August 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $511,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $307,000.

NASDAQ:CCD opened at $30.36 on Monday. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%.

About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company which engages in the provision of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

