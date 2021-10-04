Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the August 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

CFWFF stock opened at $2.67 on Monday. Calfrac Well Services has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $13.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.83.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CFWFF. Raymond James cut shares of Calfrac Well Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. engages in the provision of specialized oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The Canada segment focuses on the provision of fracturing and coiled tubing services to a diverse group of oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in Alberta, northeast British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

