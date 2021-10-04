Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Short Interest Update

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,000 shares, an increase of 67.0% from the August 31st total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

CALT has been the topic of several recent research reports. SEB Equity Research initiated coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SEB Equities started coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CALT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the second quarter worth $131,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the first quarter worth $264,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the first quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

CALT stock opened at $22.27 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.06. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $38.00.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

