Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Acquired by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,734 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 28.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,533 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $396,189,000 after buying an additional 1,535,793 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 239.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after buying an additional 292,471 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $9,938,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $9,453,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $8,381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $50.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 3.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $60.51.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.48 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 92.16% and a positive return on equity of 24.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $42,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $49.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.64.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

