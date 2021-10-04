HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

NASDAQ CLMT opened at $8.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.48. The stock has a market cap of $631.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.77. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $8.09.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $807.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 33,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 223,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 13,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

