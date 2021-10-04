HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.
NASDAQ CLMT opened at $8.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.48. The stock has a market cap of $631.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.77. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $8.09.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 33,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 223,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 13,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.83% of the company’s stock.
About Calumet Specialty Products Partners
Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.
