Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 126 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,919 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 287.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDACORP alerts:

NYSE:IDA opened at $104.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.51. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.04 and a 52 week high of $110.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.17.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $360.07 million during the quarter. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 9.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

IDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of IDACORP from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.