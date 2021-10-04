Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $629,000 Position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 226.9% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 27,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 19,269 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $27.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.03. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $27.31 and a 1-year high of $28.36.

