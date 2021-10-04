Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 9,811 Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,811 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWBI opened at $20.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.16. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $39.61.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 109.23%. The company had revenue of $274.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.06%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SWBI. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smith & Wesson Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

