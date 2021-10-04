Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 3,040.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,067 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 403.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CP opened at $66.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.29. The stock has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.86. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $58.79 and a 1-year high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1512 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CP. Barclays reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.48.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

