Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.80

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$37.80 and last traded at C$37.61, with a volume of 54209 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$37.32.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$39.25 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.17.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.71. The stock has a market cap of C$3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.85.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$263.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$256.15 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.8199997 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is currently 33.62%.

In other news, Director Irfhan Abdulaziz Rawji bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$34.16 per share, with a total value of C$341,563.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$654,947.05. Also, Senior Officer James Jeffrey Bowling sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.01, for a total transaction of C$74,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$94,713.71.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

