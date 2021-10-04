CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Given Buy Rating at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their buy rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Haywood Securities cut their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$10.50 target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.79.

DBM opened at C$6.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.88. The company has a market cap of C$552.68 million and a PE ratio of 3.79. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of C$6.01 and a 52 week high of C$10.83.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$756.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$773.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CanWel Building Materials Group will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CanWel Building Materials Group

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

