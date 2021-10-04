Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Short Interest Down 37.3% in September

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 518,000 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the August 31st total of 825,600 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 339,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalyst Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Catalyst Biosciences from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of CBIO opened at $4.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.02. Catalyst Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $7.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.54.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.06. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 86.04% and a negative net margin of 1,399.58%. The company had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBIO. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 218.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 8,489 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 63.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

