Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1,145.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,693 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises approximately 0.6% of Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,028,123,000 after buying an additional 2,064,453 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,360,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,470 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $122,802,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Caterpillar by 205.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 661,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,860,000 after purchasing an additional 444,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1,045.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 478,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,997,000 after buying an additional 436,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $193.55. 159,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,437,678. The stock has a market cap of $105.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $143.75 and a one year high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

