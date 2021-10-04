Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,021,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,250 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.37% of Caterpillar worth $439,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 33.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,755,000 after buying an additional 28,741 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 62,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,521,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 494.4% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 9,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $1.26 on Monday, reaching $193.07. The company had a trading volume of 64,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,437,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $143.75 and a one year high of $246.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $206.71 and its 200 day moving average is $220.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

