CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Purchased by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 969,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,283 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $83,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,590,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,879,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,977 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,243,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,903,000 after purchasing an additional 316,539 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,502,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,175,000 after purchasing an additional 195,039 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,235,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,881,000 after purchasing an additional 122,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 25.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,436,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,642,000 after purchasing an additional 694,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBRE traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,169. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.78 and a 200-day moving average of $88.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.17 and a 52-week high of $101.02.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $1,746,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,717,019.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CBRE shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

