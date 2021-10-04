Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.80% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Celyad SA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes cell based regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. Celyad SA is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CYAD. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of Celyad Oncology in a research report on Friday, August 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Celyad Oncology from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

CYAD stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.92. The company had a trading volume of 14,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,729. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $60.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.41. Celyad Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Celyad Oncology stock. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 160,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000. Endurant Capital Management LP owned 1.04% of Celyad Oncology at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.

