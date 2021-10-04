Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Short Interest Down 35.0% in September

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the August 31st total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Central Japan Railway in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Central Japan Railway stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,281. Central Japan Railway has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $17.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average of $14.96. The stock has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.90.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Central Japan Railway had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Central Japan Railway will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile

Central Japan Railway Co engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains.

