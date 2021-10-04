Centrality (CENNZ) Trading Up 12.7% Over Last 7 Days

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. During the last seven days, Centrality has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. One Centrality coin can now be bought for about $0.0753 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges. Centrality has a total market capitalization of $90.35 million and $878,047.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,326.40 or 0.08763847 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00054748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.22 or 0.00284033 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.74 or 0.00114934 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Centrality Coin Profile

Centrality (CENNZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality . The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

