Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Insider Robert Aspbury Sells 19,354 Shares

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) insider Robert Aspbury sold 19,354 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $648,552.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Aspbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Robert Aspbury sold 19,354 shares of Certara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $533,009.16.

Shares of CERT stock traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.99. 770,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,664. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -99.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.99. Certara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $41.79.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.69 million. Equities analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CERT. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Certara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CERT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Certara by 2.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 1.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 11.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 80,750.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

