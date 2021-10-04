Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.42.

NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $113.63. The stock had a trading volume of 735,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,694. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.47. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $109.07 and a 1-year high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,328,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,914 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 167.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,054,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,477,000 after purchasing an additional 659,597 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $71,375,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 38.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,153,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,108,000 after purchasing an additional 592,956 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 395.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,158,000 after purchasing an additional 516,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

